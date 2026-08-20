A crash that left a Marana High football receiver severely injured came after the teen rolled his vehicle three times.
A Marana police report released Thursday shed light on the Aug. 9 crash involving senior Sean Roebuck Jr.
Marana Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover just after 4 p.m. in the area of North Sanders and West Twin Peaks roads.
Roebuck was ejected from the vehicle and was “conscious and moving around but not responding to anything,” the report said.
Both Marana PD and Northwest Fire District provided trauma assessments before taking Roebuck to Banner Hospital for further medical care.
A witness reported Roebuck’s vehicle was eastbound on Twin Peaks, emerging from the roundabout on the north side of the intersection of Sandario Road.
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According to the report, the witness “observed the vehicle swerving back and forth on the road before the vehicle exited the road on the north side. Once the vehicle was in the dirt, it rolled over three times before (Roebuck) was ejected from the vehicle.”
News of the crash first emerged from Tucson Turf Elite founder and coach Toby Bourguet, a close family friend of the Roebucks who has coached Sean Jr. on his incredibly successful 7-on-7 football team for numerous years, via a Facebook post on Aug. 10, that was first picked up by AllSportsTucson.com.
Bourguet detailed Roebuck’s injuries, including a C7 vertebra fracture, which did not require surgery, a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and several scrapes on his right side. Roebuck also required plastic surgery for a fractured right eye socket. The teen also suffered a broken jaw and a laceration on his liver.
Since the accident, the Roebuck family has shared numerous updates regarding their son’s progress. After initially being placed on a ventilator for his first day in the hospital, Roebuck emerged from sedation and was extubated on Aug. 11. The family later shared an Instagram story that showed the senior receiver walking with some assistance on Aug. 12.
On Aug. 15, the family again posted an update on Instagram after Roebuck’s surgery to repair his broken eye socket and jaw. In the same post, the family shared that their son had turned a major corner with his pain management.
“We finally got his pain under better control, and it was like a switch flipped,” the caption read. “He was up, talking, laughing, making fun of himself and roasting everybody in the room. There was so much laughter, relief and (gratitude).”
The Tigers, set to kick off their season without their star receiver Aug. 27 at home against Salpointe Catholic at 7 p.m., have used Roebuck’s accident as motivation to rally behind their teammate for another successful campaign in 2026.
“(Sean’s accident) has definitely brought us together more,” Marana senior receiver Jaxsun Sharp said. “It’s given us an extra reason to be motivated. We already want to win and have our reasons, but to do it for him and have him with us and on our chests at all times is going to be extra special.”
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com