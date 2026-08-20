Since the accident, the Roebuck family has shared numerous updates regarding their son’s progress. After initially being placed on a ventilator for his first day in the hospital, Roebuck emerged from sedation and was extubated on Aug. 11. The family later shared an Instagram story that showed the senior receiver walking with some assistance on Aug. 12.

On Aug. 15, the family again posted an update on Instagram after Roebuck’s surgery to repair his broken eye socket and jaw. In the same post, the family shared that their son had turned a major corner with his pain management.

“We finally got his pain under better control, and it was like a switch flipped,” the caption read. “He was up, talking, laughing, making fun of himself and roasting everybody in the room. There was so much laughter, relief and (gratitude).”

The Tigers, set to kick off their season without their star receiver Aug. 27 at home against Salpointe Catholic at 7 p.m., have used Roebuck’s accident as motivation to rally behind their teammate for another successful campaign in 2026.