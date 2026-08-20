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Authorities have named a suspect in the killing of a Tucson police recruit and are asking the public's help to find him and to identify two other people believed to have been involved.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Alex James Barnett, 33, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Thursday night.

Carlos Ramirez, 23, a former corrections officer for Pima County who was days away from completing the academy to join the Tucson Police Department, was shot and killed about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the home he shared with his fianceé, a 23-year-old Pima County corrections officer, who was shot and wounded.

The couple shared a home in a Star Valley area neighborhood on Tucson's far southwest side, and their child was in the home at the time of the shooting.

No possible motive in the shooting has been provided.

The Sheriff's Department also released two videos Thursday night of surveillance footage: One from the Shell gas station at 5405 W. Valencia Road, near Casino del Sol, showing Barnett "and a second, unidentified suspect" at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The second shows "a third, unidentified suspect" getting out of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident. That footage is from a parking lot near South Palo Verde Road and East 33rd Street at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The alleged getaway car, a gray Acura MDX SUV captured on surveillance cameras, was found Thursday in a parking lot near South Palo Verde Road and East 33rd Street, south of East 29th Street, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said earlier Thursday.