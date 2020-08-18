Phoenix Symphony calls off 2020-21 season, exploring alternatives to live concerts

Phoenix Symphony on Monday announced it was calling off its 2020-21 season, joining Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Arizona Opera, Arizona Theatre Company and a handful of arts organizations statewide that are dramatically changing their upcoming seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Phoenix orchestra spokesman said the 66-member ensemble is exploring options that could include virtual performances, but nothing has been decided.

"It's just clear at this point that the public health situation is not going to allow for performances in the fall," said spokesman Tom Evans. ”In the interest of getting past the public health (crisis), the decision was made to focus on planning for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.”

The cancellation is the latest blow to Phoenix Symphony, which had to end its 2019-20 season in March when the state went on shutdown. TSO also ended its season early with several concerts still on its schedule.