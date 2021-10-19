Tucson chorus, orchestra snags top gun for managing director slot

Kauffman knew Holtan through the Tucson Desert Song Festival, which hosted the Ravinia Festival's Steans Music Institute singers for several years. In 2016, Kauffman, a classically trained pianist, accompanied the ensemble in their performance.

Kauffman also was familiar with Tucson through former Tucson Symphony Orchestra Music Director George Hanson, with whom he worked at the Atlanta Symphony in the late 1980s, and through his husband's sister and parents, who lived in Tucson.

“It just felt that things came together nicely," the 60-year-old Kauffman said.

Kauffman is True Concord's first full-time managing director in its 17 years and his hiring comes after the ensemble has grown in local and national stature and became too big to run without a full-time manager, Holtan said.

True Concord, which has a Grammy nomination to its credit and sells out most of its concerts, was spotlighted in the January 2021 NEA report on arts organizations whose innovation helped them thrive during the pandemic. Chorus America also credited True Concord for its "bubble season" in which it took a page from the NBA's COVID playbook and isolated 18 out-of-state chorus members for five weeks so that they could perform concerts in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021.