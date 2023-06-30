Hotel Congress downtown is hopping this weekend.

The historic downtown hotel will have seven shows on its three stages between Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

While most downtown venues are slowing down this weekend, Hotel Congress is cranking up, said longtime entertainment director David Slutes.

“We consider ourselves the cultural hub,” said Slutes, who has been the entertainment director for Hotel Congress for a quarter of a century and has deep roots in the city’s music scene.

Slutes said that many businesses assume most people leave Tucson in the summer. But “most of us all still here,” he said. “There are still people here and they still enjoy events.”

Hotel Congress leans into the summer and makes it a point to have jam-packed weekends including this weekend which actually kicked off Thursday with a heavy metal show in Club Congress and included a couple other club shows.

Congress will have events on its Plaza Stage outdoors, the Century Room and Club Congress, all located at the hotel, 311 E. Congress St. Most events are 21+. Get tickets at hotelcongress.com.

Night Weather

7 p.m. Saturday, Club Congress $10.

Mike and Brit of Night Weather have a musical love story. They were competing against each other in a showcase when they fell in love. They settled down in Tucson in 2017 and have been a part of the live music scene ever since. The innovative indie band encapsulates the unique sound of downtown Tucson.

Details at nightweatherband.com.

Noah Haidu, Buster Williams, and Lenny White celebrate Keith Jarrett Standards

7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Century Room, $25-$35.

This trio combines modern sounds of soul and traditional jazz feels in their 40th anniversary celebration of the Keith Jarrett standards trio.

Southbound Pilot

7 p.m. Saturday, Hotel Congress Plaza, $8 in advance $10 day of, all welcome.

Southbound Pilot is a Tucson-based band made up of a collection of friends who record in a garage. They have routes in blues, jazz and rock.

Bex and Halsero

10 p.m. Saturday, Hotel Congress Plaza, free at 10 p.m.

These two are a fun-filled DJ duo whose playlist is eclectic, ranging from hits to unique and niche picks that everyone will love. They are heavily influenced by hip-hop and bass.

Congress Cookout: The Wayback Machine and Friends

6 p.m. Sunday, Hotel Congress Plaza, $8, all welcome.

The Wayback Machine is a “different band every night," drawing from their influences from classic hippie rock, reggae, Latin, blues, and New Orleans-style funk. The band also cycles through a roster of talented musicians to take the stage each time they perform.

Karaoke Con Congress

10 p.m. Sunday, Hotel Congress Plaza, free.

You can be a star for a night at Club Congress Karaoke, which happens every Sunday.

Harmony House

10 p.m. Sunday, Club Congress, free.

The Harmony House dance club night also is a weekly event, but every week is different. The Harmony House combines karaoke and dancing.