If you go

What: “The Rocky Horror Show”

Presented by: The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television, in arrangement with Concord Theatricals

When: Previews 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Continues weekends through Oct. 25; for showtimes visit ttfv.arizona.edu

Run time: 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission

Where: Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road on the U of A campus

Tickets: $15 for previews, $25 with discounts through ticketmaster.com; it’s $5 for college and high school students at the box office