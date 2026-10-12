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The idea that a world-renowned male soprano — a rising star on European opera stages, whose social media footprint routinely attracts tens of millions of views from around the globe — would make his North American debut in Tucson is pretty wild.

So wild that when Los Angeles residents Simon Mason and Maria Rachko heard about Maayan Licht’s performance on Sunday with the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, they hopped in their car and drove the eight or so hours.

It was their first-ever visit to Tucson.

Dozens of people who attended Licht’s two sold-out performances with SASO — the first one was Saturday at SaddleBrooke’s DesertView Performing Arts Center — had come from outside of Tucson. Some came from as nearby as the Phoenix area while others drove across the border from Mexico or made the cross-state trek from New Mexico.

If you ask Simon and Rachko, they will tell you it was worth the effort.

From that first note in his opening aria by Vivaldi, Licht’s virtuosic performance was nothing less than stunning. He took his range to impossible highs with gorgeous and sustained coloratura runs often punctuated with a humorous wink-wink as if he was letting us in on a joke.