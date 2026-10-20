“He was really probably the most talented guy I'd ever come across in my career,” said Asia, who taught at the U of A for 35 years before retiring in 2024.

The one-act chamber opera tells the American story through music, historical texts and theatrical storytelling, tracing the ideas and struggles that shaped the American Revolution, going back to the Writs of Assistance that allowed the British to search and seize at will from the colonies, to Thomas Paine's “Common Sense” pamphlet that ultimately led to the colonies splitting from British rule.

Jefferson is the eyewitness to all of it. The opera explores Jefferson as a visionary and a man of contradictions, but Asia stressed that the work is nonpartisan and “takes no side in today's political arguments and campaigns.”

“It asks audiences to think — and trusts them to reach their own conclusions,” Asia said.

The Oct. 29 performance will include actor Peterson Townsend and tenor Brian Jeffers with a small ensemble led by pianist and conductor Saverio Alfieri and featuring violinist Ellen Ensey, Alexander Lipay on flute, cellist Robert Chamberlain and Melissa Frisch on clarinet. Koroneos is the director.

The performance, which runs 50 minutes, begins at 7:30 p.m. at Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road on the U of A campus. Tickets are $25 through ticketmaster.com.

“Jefferson Lives!” will have its world premiere Nov. 7 and 8 at The Flea Theater in New York City. It moves on to Opera Roanoke in Virginia Feb. 27, 2027, before Arizona Opera features it in its New Works Festival April 10-11 in Phoenix.