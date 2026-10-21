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If you dig deep enough and think hard enough, you can find plenty in Pete Townshend’s “subconscious autobiographical” rock opera “The Who’s Tommy: The Musical” that resonates today.

But it’s nearly impossible to think hard and deep when the music is coming at you arena-rock-star loud with blinding strobe light sequences and dynamic laser effects to distract you from any moral lesson you might take away from the experience.

If you are uninitiated to the opera art form, “Tommy,” which Broadway in Tucson opened at Centennial Hall Tuesday night, might seem stranger than the idea of the all-American cast singing with pretty impressive English accents.

There is very little spoken dialogue. If you are unfamiliar with the story, you might not be able to fully follow along; unlike opera, there are no surtitles scrolling above the stage that translate what’s being said on stage.

The musical is a stage adaptation of the legendary Brit rockers’ seminal 1969 concept album “Tommy,” penned by Townshend.

The story of Tommy Walker’s descent into sensory-deprived isolation takes place just after World War II when British military captain Walker returns years after being injured and presumed dead. He walks into his home unannounced only to find his wife with another man (“Twenty-One”) and after a confrontation, he kills the man with his young son Tommy, born while he was fighting the war, as a witness.