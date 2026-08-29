“Books like this that are popular are doing the exact opposite of what people claim,” he said. “They are bringing more and more readers into the fold.”

One book, in his view, often leads to the next.

A different kind of pressure

Dinniman wrote his earliest books with little assurance that anyone would read them. That anonymity gave him a certain freedom.

Now every creative decision is made under the gaze of an enormous audience.

“I wrote it knowing that literally a million people were going to read it,” he said of his newer work.

Fans have expectations. They develop fierce attachments to characters and strong theories about where the story should go. Each new installment has to serve the larger series while still surprising readers.

The emotional responsibility can be heavier.

Dinniman receives messages every day from people who say the books helped them through cancer treatments, family deaths, grief and other painful periods. For some, Carl and Donut offered a few hours of laughter or escape when both were desperately needed.

Those messages are meaningful, but their volume and emotional weight can take a toll. Dinniman eventually hired an assistant in part to help manage the correspondence.

It’s a strange transformation for someone who once wrote without knowing whether he would have an audience at all. His stories now accompany readers through some of the hardest moments of their lives.

The camera keeps widening