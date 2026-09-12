The next month it was “Mexican Gothic” by Sylvia Moreno-Garcia, then “The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin.

In the years since, the Tucson Tome Gnome project has matured into a fully accredited 501(c)3 public charity. Its mission, and you can look this up, “is spreading bookish happiness and kindness throughout Tucson, Arizona.”

Suffice it to say, Mission: Accomplished.

The concept was first put on the table, the dinner table, when Walsh, Jody Hardy and Mary Ellen Flynn got together one evening in July of 2021.

“It was our first night out in more than a year, since the start of the pandemic,” Walsh recalled. “We went to Zinburger, and one of the things we talked about was how much we missed our book club … and the people we saw there … and the community we’d found over books.”

At some point, Walsh wondered if it might be fun to create a new community by hiding books around town and then connecting with readers online.

“I think the way she pitched it to us was, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if you just randomly found a great book out in the wild?’” Hardy said. “We thought she might be kidding, at first, but it sounded like a great idea. We were just starting to come out again after COVID. It seemed like a way to connect with people again without needing to connect, physically. Besides, it sounded like fun.”

It did not take long for people to notice.

One of them was Klune, a former Tucsonan who learned of the Tome Gnome in 2022 and immediately offered to help.