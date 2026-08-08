Appropriately enough, given former President Barack Obama’s love of books, the library is located in the heart of the center’s 19-acre campus. It functions as a branch of the Chicago Public Library, and the entire collection connects in some way to the president’s life and his work.

Yes We Can, meet Adiba Nelson.

When she could not find a book that spoke to her disabled daughter, she wrote one.

When mainstream publishers shrugged their collective shoulders, Nelson published it herself.

Now, 15 years later, her books can be found in libraries across the country, including the Obama Center.

Born in New York City, Nelson moved with her mom to Tucson when Adiba was 11.

She learned to love writing at Doolen Middle School and began seeing herself as a writer while at Amphi.

Still, the urge to author a book did not fully take form until after the birth of her daughter, who was born with cerebral palsy.

“When I started reading to her, we went looking for books about kids like her,” Nelson recalled. “I asked if they had any books about disabled children. This was 2011, and they all said no. Well, how about little Black girls. Again, no. Well, I got angry. I went home and wrote Emory a story in about 10 minutes. It was a rinky-dink little story about a Black girl in a pink dress and a wheelchair, but to her it was a book. She loved it.”