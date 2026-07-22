PHOENIX — Planning a weekend in Phoenix anytime soon? When it comes to surviving the brutal summer heat in metro Phoenix, having a list of places that provide entertainment and air conditioning for you and your kids while they're on summer break is essential.
Luckily, there are plenty of indoor spots across the Valley that provide those two things.
You have options that range from exploring the Children's Museum of Phoenix, taking the kids to experience indoor rock climbing to get all that pent-up energy out, or maybe you want to take them to ice skate in the middle of the desert in the dead of summer.
Here's 15 fun ways to stay indoors this summer across metro Phoenix.
Children's Museum of Phoenix
Kids can get some summer learning with a side of fun at the Children's Museum of Phoenix. It has three floors of interactive exhibits for kids up to age 10. There are weekly summer camps to get them even more involved.
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Musical Instrument Museum
Another fun, hands-on option is the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix. Ranked nationally as a top destination for families, it's easy to see why. Kids are encouraged to play, hear and experience music in new ways. Visit mim.org.
Great Arizona Puppet Theater
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has been introducing children to the magic of puppetry and live theater since 1983, and they have several fun shows to take the kids to, including "Rumpelstiltskin" and "Rapunzel." Visit azpuppets.org.
AZ Ice
Ice skating in the summer? Heck yeah. Three AZ Ice arenas around the Valley have multiple public skating times, allow you to rent skates, and they'll even teach you how to lace them properly. Visit azice.com.
Butterfly Wonderland
See 70 species of butterflies, learn about how they live and even watch them hatch out of their cocoons at the Butterfly Wonderland, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale. Visit butterflywonderland.com.
Arizona Science Center
Want to learn the science behind pretty much anything? What about being immersed in its 360-degree planetarium? The Arizona Science Center has that and more and is open seven days a week. Visit azscience.org.
As You Wish
Flex your artistic skills and paint your own pre-made pottery at As You Wish. Visit asyouwishpottery.com.
Round 1 Arcade
Get your game on at Japanese arcade Round 1. Video games, billiards and an indoor sports complex with trampolines — there's truly something for everyone.
Medieval Times
Located in the Talking Stick Entertainment District on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, Medieval Times transports you back in time with jousting knights, horsemanship, falconry and a four-course dinner. Visit medievaltimes.com.
Fat Cats
What has bowling, arcade games, movies and glow golf all under one roof? Fat Cats, of course. Spend the day knocking down pins and testing your mini-golf skill, then end the day with a movie. There are locations in Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek and Surprise.
USA Skateland
Stay cool indoors and throw it back to the good old days by roller skating at USA Skateland. Go to unitedskates.com to see all the family events and themed skate sessions happening all summer long.
Indoor play places
Kids of all ages will love the ideas in our roundup of super fun indoor play places in Phoenix.
Catch a movie
Take advantage of summer movie deals at AMC Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Cinemark and indie movie places like Pollack Tempe Cinemas and West Wind Drive-In. Plus, MoviePass is back, meaning you can save at any of your favorite theaters.
Phoenix Art Museum
The Phoenix Art Museum offers "Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays" from 3-9 p.m. for general admission, with special exhibition tickets being $10 for adults and $5 for anyone under the age of 18.
Indoor rock climbing
For rock climbers, summer temperatures can be deadly. Thankfully, there are plenty of indoor climbing gyms in metro Phoenix. Try out ClimbMax Climbing Gym or Phoenix Rock Gym in Tempe, Ape Index in Peoria on the Rocks in Scottsdale.