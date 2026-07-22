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PHOENIX — Planning a weekend in Phoenix anytime soon? When it comes to surviving the brutal summer heat in metro Phoenix, having a list of places that provide entertainment and air conditioning for you and your kids while they're on summer break is essential.

Luckily, there are plenty of indoor spots across the Valley that provide those two things.

You have options that range from exploring the Children's Museum of Phoenix, taking the kids to experience indoor rock climbing to get all that pent-up energy out, or maybe you want to take them to ice skate in the middle of the desert in the dead of summer.

Here's 15 fun ways to stay indoors this summer across metro Phoenix.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

Kids can get some summer learning with a side of fun at the Children's Museum of Phoenix. It has three floors of interactive exhibits for kids up to age 10. There are weekly summer camps to get them even more involved.

Musical Instrument Museum

Another fun, hands-on option is the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix. Ranked nationally as a top destination for families, it's easy to see why. Kids are encouraged to play, hear and experience music in new ways. Visit mim.org.

Great Arizona Puppet Theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has been introducing children to the magic of puppetry and live theater since 1983, and they have several fun shows to take the kids to, including "Rumpelstiltskin" and "Rapunzel." Visit azpuppets.org.

AZ Ice