Are you looking for some new and upcoming books to add to your TBR (to-be-read) list? These writers have ties to Latin America and the surrounding islands. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- Migrant Heart by Reyna Grande
- The Last Page by Katie Holt
- Last Night in Brooklyn by Xochitl Gonzalez
- We Could Be Anyone by Anna-Marie McLemore
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.