"Ofrendas hold history, and they hold ancestral history as well, and that takes time," she said.

For someone with limited space or a small budget, Zepeda suggested starting with a nightstand, a small altar cloth, a photograph, a candle and a glass of water.

She also suggested dried marigolds, small candles, postcards or saint cards for anyone looking to purchase just a few things.

In Mexican tradition, cempasúchil is believed to help guide the spirits of loved ones home through its fragrance. Other common elements include water, candles representing fire, and copal, a tree resin burned as an offering and used for spiritual cleansing.

But even if fresh marigolds aren't available, Zepeda said dried flowers or other decorations can be used to incorporate the traditional colors.

"The intention, the purpose of why you're adding that to the altar, that matters," she said.

And when it comes to deciding who to honor, Zepeda said ofrendas don't necessarily have to be dedicated to blood relatives.

They can also honor mentors, friends, pets or other people who have made an impact on someone's life.

"Ofrendas connect to your heart. Connect to your family. Connect to your upbringing," she said.

During our conversation, Zepeda shared a story about a customer who purchased a box of matches decorated with a snake because the image reminded him of a loved one.

He planned to use the matches specifically to light the candles and incense on his ofrenda.