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The travel schedule for the Utah Utes football team took an unexpected turn the day before its highly anticipated matchup with the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson.

Utah was grounded for several hours in Salt Lake City after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, which was lifted Friday night.

The Utes are flying to Tucson on Saturday, according to Ross Dellenger from Yahoo! Sports.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy posted on X.com that the FAA "issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

Utah is one of several college football teams enduring travel issues, along with Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Baylor, Auburn, Tulane, Kansas State, Purdue, Washington, Minnesota and Oregon State, according to The Athletic.

In a released statement, the Big 12 said it's "evaluating potential changes to Saturday's football schedule. The conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday's games."

Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" team is in Tucson. Fox's college football preview airs live from the UA mall at 8 a.m., with Rob Gronkowski's pregame party starting at 6:30 a.m.