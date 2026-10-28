Cute goats and delicious coffee? Now that’s un-baaa-lievable!
On the next two Sundays, Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, Tucson Village Farm, at 2201 E. Roger Road, will be hosting a special pop-up café where community members can stop by and enjoy a coffee, explore the garden, and of course, hang out with the goats.
Tucson Village Farm, a program of Pima County Cooperative Extension and the University of Arizona that connects young people to a healthy food system, got the goats back in March as an upgrade.
And now that adorable goats were hanging out in the Animal Education Center, one of the student workers, Paci, had an idea.
“Paci loves coffee, and as soon as we got goats, I think the wheels started turning on how to bring coffee to the people here in a place where they can also interact with goats,” said Jess Bell, the community engagement and development coordinator for the farm.
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With an empty trailer on site, it was decided: the goat café was coming to life.
From 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 1 and 8, the trailer will be transformed into a mobile café, serving up drinks and treats. On the coffee menu, you can indulge in a crème brûlée coffee complete with a silky caramel drizzle, or a vanilla bean cold brew that’s flavored with condensed goat milk. If coffee isn’t your thing, it will also have herbal tea.
To pair with your drink, it will be offering fresh zucchini bread and gluten-free muffins.
While you sip, you’ll also have the chance to hang out with the goats. They have eight Nigerian dwarf goats, which is the smallest breed of dairy goat, said Sabra Mayer, one of TVF’s staff members.
The goats have been socialized their whole lives, meaning they are more than ready to make some new two-legged friends.
“They are herd-oriented animals, and they consider people as part of their herd,” Mayer said.
One thing about the TVF goats: they love attention. Mayer suggests scratching them behind their ears or on their shoulders. There’s even one goat who enjoys cuddling.
(Fun fact: goats’ horns get itchy.)
For more information, see tucsonvillagefarm.arizona.edu.