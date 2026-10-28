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Cute goats and delicious coffee? Now that’s un-baaa-lievable!

On the next two Sundays, Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, Tucson Village Farm, at 2201 E. Roger Road, will be hosting a special pop-up café where community members can stop by and enjoy a coffee, explore the garden, and of course, hang out with the goats.

Tucson Village Farm, a program of Pima County Cooperative Extension and the University of Arizona that connects young people to a healthy food system, got the goats back in March as an upgrade.

And now that adorable goats were hanging out in the Animal Education Center, one of the student workers, Paci, had an idea.

“Paci loves coffee, and as soon as we got goats, I think the wheels started turning on how to bring coffee to the people here in a place where they can also interact with goats,” said Jess Bell, the community engagement and development coordinator for the farm.

With an empty trailer on site, it was decided: the goat café was coming to life.

From 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 1 and 8, the trailer will be transformed into a mobile café, serving up drinks and treats. On the coffee menu, you can indulge in a crème brûlée coffee complete with a silky caramel drizzle, or a vanilla bean cold brew that’s flavored with condensed goat milk. If coffee isn’t your thing, it will also have herbal tea.

To pair with your drink, it will be offering fresh zucchini bread and gluten-free muffins.