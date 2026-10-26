Downtown street closure

After more than a decade of debating banning cars on downtown streets for pedestrian safety, the city of Tucson will close a portion of East Congress Street to cars on Halloween night.

Congress Street between North Scott and North Toole avenues will close to vehicles from 5 p.m. Oct. 31 until 3 a.m. Nov. 1.

The pilot program will give the city a chance to evaluate foot traffic and public safety, the Downtown Tucson Partnership said in a news release.

Last Halloween, about 24,000 people visited downtown Tucson during the evening, according to the city’s analysts.

Restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and cultural spaces in and around the pilot area will remain open and accessible during the closure, and the SunLink modern streetcar will be running through downtown.