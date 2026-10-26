Family friendly
Spooktacular Science!: Celebrate Halloween with some fun science projects. There will be slimy activities, trick-or-treating, a spooky laser light show and much more science fun. 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. Cost: Tickets range from $4 to $18.
Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival: Thursday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31. Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow. Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road. Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.
Not Too Frightful Fridays: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks. Train Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides.
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A Witch’s Quest in the Haunted Ruins: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. A spooky show that's fun for the whole family. Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children; members and children under 7 get in free.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29. Put on your costume and indulge in candy, drinks and play some games. Desert Drifter, 3955 E. Broadway. Free to attend.
DJ Jahmar’s Community Trunk or Treat: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Families can stop by for free candy, live music and cool cars. Don’t forget your costume. 99 Cent Bargain Warehouse parking lot, 5670 S. Nogales Hwy. Cost: Free.
Tent O’Treat at Tucson Mountain Market: There will be a tent o’treat, a great pumpkin hunt, shopping and Halloween-themed food. 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. 4775 W. Ajo Hwy. Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food.
Monster Mash Family Bash: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Monster bowling, mummy chase tag, a dance party and a costume contest. Where: Main Event, 4700 S. Landing Way. Cost: $28.33.
Hocus Pocus Halloween: I Love Tucson and Showcase Flippin It team up to put on a spooky event featuring free coffee and candy, a free wand-making workshop, face painting, a photo booth and a costume contest. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Showcase Flippin It, 4140 N. Oracle Road. Free to attend.
Halloween at Homeward Books: Homeward Books will be giving away free used kids' books. There will be candy, too. 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Homeward Books, 2921 E. Ft. Lowell Road. Free to attend.
Halloween Party at Sonoran Glass School: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. A glass pumpkin patch, glass projects for kids to do and a scavenger hunt. Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Cost: Free to attend; projects cost between $25 and $45.
Nightfall at Old Tucson: Thursday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31. Scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment. Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road. Cost: $37 and up.
Haunted Hotel Tours: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 1 p.m. Explore Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the legends of the lady of the staircase and the Victorian gentleman in Room 214. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Adults
The Slaughterhouse: Scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns. Runs Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 1. The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road. Cost: $20 and up.
Adult Night Costume Contest at Skate County: Show off your skating skills and your cool costume. 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St. Cost: $6 admission and $5 skate rental. This is an 18+ event.
Halloween Baddie Bash II: Return of the Baddies: Live music, a costume contest and lots of dancing. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway. Cost: $11.20.
Masque-RAVE: A Devil’s Night Ball: Dance party with live DJ sets, a costume contest, vendors and cabaret. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $12 for advance tickets and $15 on the day of.
Znora Halloween Party: This rock party will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and costume prizes. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Cost: $10.
Night of the Living Glam: Till Death Do Us Party: The Treasury 1929 hosts a party that includes cocktails, dancing and performances. Costumes are encouraged. 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The Treasury 1929, 2 E. Congress St. Cost: $20.
Monster Mass: A party featuring live music, costume contests, a photo booth, tarot and more. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road. Cost: $20.
Totally Hot Halloween: Expect drink specials, costume contests and DJ sets. 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of the party. This event is for ages 21 and up.
The Official Halloween Bar Crawl: Grab your friends, put on your costume and get ready to drink some creepy cocktails at this bar-hopping event. 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Check in at Highwire Lounge, 30 S. Arizona Ave. Cost: $20 for single tickets and $15 for group tickets.
It’s Alive! 2000s Horror Night: R Bar will be throwing the ultimate 2000s-themed Halloween party featuring a costume contest and creepy cocktails. 7 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Oct. 31. R Bar, 350 E. Congress St. Cost: Free to attend. This is a 21+ event.
Velvet Cowboy Halloween Party: Expect go-go dancers, Jell-O shots and a costume contest. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Velvet Cowboy, 177 N. Church Ave. Cost: Free to attend. This is a 21+ event.
Other events this weekend
Con Nichiwa: Put on your best cosplay and head to this convention where there will be J-Fashion showcases, panels, meet-ups, cosplay parades, local vendors and more. Oct. 30-Nov. 1. DoubleTree by Hilton, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Cost: Various prices.
Buddy the Elf and friends visit the Children’s Museum: During this holiday shake-up, Buddy and his friends will stop by the Children’s Museum where they will share stories, give out free doughnuts and more. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The Children’s Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Cost: $12.50.
The Magic of Marigolds Workshop: Las Milpitas Community Farm will host a workshop where participants will learn about the significance of marigolds and take home some marigold blooms. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. La Milpitas De Cottonwood, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Cost: By donation.
Day of the Bread: The Monica is hosting its annual Día De Los Muertos party featuring local vendors, a live mariachi band, face painting, and treats. 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. The Monica, 40 E. Congress St. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food and shopping.
Día De Muertos Night Service at Carino Coffee: Carino Coffee will open in the evening to light their ofrenda, offer Polaroid pictures and face painting and a special vegan champurado. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Carino Coffee, 3305 N. Cardi Blvd. Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks.
Chinese Chorizo Festival: Celebrates the historic local food of Chinese chorizo. Various restaurants and food vendors will serve dishes made with Chinese chorizo on select dates throughout November. Cost varies based on event and menu item.