Once you’re at Al Chile, you get to follow its easy, three-step ordering process. First, you choose your salsa: red, green, crema poblana or divorciados, aka both red and green.

Step two may be the hardest choice: you have to decide on your protein. Al pastor, asada, birria, chicken, egg and machaca are all on the menu. And yes, you can add as much protein as your heart desires.

Finally, you get to choose your toppings, which include red onion, cilantro and avocado.

After you craft your perfect bowl, Redondo and Rivera get to work making it.

Their amazing flavors are all thanks to the ingredients they use, and the homework they did to source them.

“Every step has a little story,” Redondo said. “For the tortilla chips, they're strictly corn and we looked for a specific thickness that can hold the salsas and the cheeses while staying crunchy. We also don’t buy pre-grated cheese. We grate the cheese ourselves so it melts and tastes better.”

Their salsas are all homemade, coming from family recipes that have been passed down. The same goes for their birria. The couple had spent years perfecting the savory dish.

“I think a lot of customers really do come for the birria,” Redondo said. “When people try the birria, they nod their head and a big smile comes across their face. It’s great to see.”

That’s the exact reaction I had when I took my first big bite.

I tried a small bowl, choosing both red and green salsa, birria, onion, cilantro and a side of refried beans.