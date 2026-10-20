“I’m so sorry, we’re sold out for today,” Yolanda Redondo said with a sympathetic cadence in her voice as customers walked up to the Al Chile food truck on South 12th Avenue on a recent Thursday afternoon.
“Oh really? OK thanks,” customers replied in a dejected tone, before walking back to their car with no chilaquiles.
Those lucky enough to get to Al Chile before it sells out for the day share their love on social media for its chilaquiles breakfast bowls:
“Life changing.”
“One of the few spots were going viral is actually warranted.”
“The best chilaquiles in Tucson!”
Those are just a few of the glowing reviews Al Chile, 5341 S. 12th Ave., has gotten.
Fans stand in lines to get to indulge in its bowls of crunchy tortilla chips, silky red salsa, gooey cheese and flavorful birria.
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Redondo and her husband, Sergio Rivera, opened a food truck in 2022. Though they sold tacos and other typical Mexican dishes, the couple had always imagined running a breakfast truck.
The wheels in their heads started turning: what if they modernized the way to get chilaquiles? Instead of having to go to a sit-down restaurant, customers could customize their own to-go bowls.
It was decided: Al Chile would be a one-stop shop for chilaquiles.
The couple shifted to solely chilaquiles in February this year, and it’s been a whirlwind since.
“We kind of took a bet on it, we didn't know if it was going to take off or not,” Redondo said. “When we started back in February, a lot of people did start coming by and we had a steady rush. But this last month, we really hit the rush where it's like crazy.”
Once you’re at Al Chile, you get to follow its easy, three-step ordering process. First, you choose your salsa: red, green, crema poblana or divorciados, aka both red and green.
Step two may be the hardest choice: you have to decide on your protein. Al pastor, asada, birria, chicken, egg and machaca are all on the menu. And yes, you can add as much protein as your heart desires.
Finally, you get to choose your toppings, which include red onion, cilantro and avocado.
After you craft your perfect bowl, Redondo and Rivera get to work making it.
Their amazing flavors are all thanks to the ingredients they use, and the homework they did to source them.
“Every step has a little story,” Redondo said. “For the tortilla chips, they're strictly corn and we looked for a specific thickness that can hold the salsas and the cheeses while staying crunchy. We also don’t buy pre-grated cheese. We grate the cheese ourselves so it melts and tastes better.”
Their salsas are all homemade, coming from family recipes that have been passed down. The same goes for their birria. The couple had spent years perfecting the savory dish.
“I think a lot of customers really do come for the birria,” Redondo said. “When people try the birria, they nod their head and a big smile comes across their face. It’s great to see.”
That’s the exact reaction I had when I took my first big bite.
I tried a small bowl, choosing both red and green salsa, birria, onion, cilantro and a side of refried beans.
As soon as I dug in, my eyes widened. The birria was so flavorful, pairing perfectly with the tangy, spicy salsas that smother each ingredient in the bowl.
What really blew my mind was the tortilla chips. Not only were they delicious, but they stayed crunchy despite all the ingredients piled on top of them.
“I've had customers come and try it in the morning, and right before we close, they come back again,” Redondo said. “We’re just grateful, and we thank everybody that has come down and supported us.”
Right now, the couple is working on getting their second Al Chile truck up and running, hoping to park it somewhere in northeast Tucson.
It’s only a matter of time until Al Chile’s chilaquiles take over the city, and I cannot wait for that day.
Al Chile can be found at 5341 S. 12th Ave. on Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, you can visit their Instagram page.
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for the Arizona Daily Star and #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com