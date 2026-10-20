Seventy-four percent of consumers surveyed by the NRF said they planned to celebrate Halloween this year, on par with last year's 73%. Participation in Halloween has held steady since its increased popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and is higher than pre-pandemic levels of 68% in 2019.

Consumers said they expected to spend an average of $115.14 per person, similar to the $114.45 per person last year. But they are mindful of costs and are planning ahead. Nearly one third, or 31%, said they will comparison shop and 26% said they'd look for coupons or sales for Halloween purchases.

Health-conscious choices could impact candy selection

A survey by professional services company PwC found similar results.

Eighty-six percent of consumers surveyed said they planned to celebrate Halloween this year, up from 78% last year. That number rises to 94% among Gen Z respondents.

Spending will average $263 per person, down from $289 in 2025, though the average budget rises to $368 among millennials.

"Old traditions are meeting new ways of celebrating," Ali Furman, PwC consumer markets industry leader, told USA TODAY. Eighty-seven percent of respondents said they still planned to shop in stores for Halloween, but 43% of Gen Z shoppers said social media shapes their Halloween plans and nearly half of AI users said they were turning to the technology for costume ideas.