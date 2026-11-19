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Tomorrow is the day people have been waiting over a decade for: the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

In celebration of the big release, people all over the country have taken days off from work in order to play, or have received cute, GTA-themed gift baskets from their loving partners.

With so much excitement in the air, some Tucson businesses are getting in on the trend:

Breakfast delivery

On Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, at 2500 E. Grant Road and 7315 N. Oracle Road, will be offering free delivery on any order placed directly through their online ordering platform using the promo code GTADELIVERY.

That means you can fuel your gaming session with scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns and chocolate chip pancakes.

Now you really have no excuse to leave your couch.

For more information and to see their menu, visit their website.

Taco discount

The Taco Spot is also celebrating the game’s release with a special deal. If you follow their Instagram account, @The_Taco_Spot_Tucson_, and mention GTA at the register, you’ll get 10% off your order.

The deal runs from Nov. 19-22 and they have two locations: 4280 N. Oracle Road and 1135 N. Park Ave.

Release party