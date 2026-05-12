"The music is such an integral part of the film that without the music, the film would literally be nothing," Kasper said. "The music is that character that makes all of those moments so special and captures the essence.

"When the droids are walking in the desert, if you watch that without sound on ... it's a couple fake-looking robots walking in this desert. But then you put the music with it, and there's something eerie about it. There's something mysterious about it. That's what a great composer really adds to this. And I think for me, that's fun to bring out those colors in the orchestra so that it enhances that much more.

To do that takes precision. Not that conducting isn't a precision-centered profession, Kasper notes. But when you are syncing live music to a film, there's little wiggle room for mistakes. And since the orchestra can't see the movie, they rely 100% on the conductor to keep them on track.

Kasper does that with a screen in front of him that shows "streamers and punches" to keep the music in time to the film's action.

"The streamers are these lines that kind of move across the screen, and then when it gets to the end of the screen, there's a circular flash of light in the middle and this sort of tells you if you're timing it with (the film)," he explained. "Meanwhile, there's a counter of what measure you're on, what beats you're on, and all that stuff. And so you're taking the tempo from the film."

But with Williams, things are a little flexible.