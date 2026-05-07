Between them, Arizona Symphonic Winds and Tucson Pops Orchestra have performed well over 2,000 free concerts for at least three generations of Tucsonans.

The Pops has 70 years under its belt performing "Music Under the Stars" at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. The Winds have been doing "Music In the Park" at Udall Park for 40 years.

The Pops does a three-concert series in the fall and spring; the Winds do four concerts each season.

Neither charges admission and both attract sizeable crowds to their concerts — 7,000 to 8,000 on average at the Sunday evening Pops concerts, and 700-800 at the Winds.

Both ensembles will launch their spring seasons — No. 71 for the Pops, the 41st for the Winds — this weekend, just in time to honor Mom on Mother's Day on Sunday.

The Winds perform at 7 p.m. Saturdays through May at Udall Park's László Veres Amphitheater, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. The outdoor venue is named after the Winds founder and longtime conductor, who also led the Pops for 30 years before turning the baton over to its current music director Khris Dodge in 2022.

The Pops perform at 7 p.m. Sundays through May 21 at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, off South Country Club Road and East 22nd Street.

Veres is back for 41st Winds season