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There's something about the sound of six or seven brass players blasting in unison, interrupted by the steady thump of percussion, to create this sonic wall that enters your ears, pounds your heart and ignites your feet to move in ways you might have thought were out of reach.

That's how we describe banda, the regional Mexican music dominated by brass and percussion instruments.

You can decide for yourself when "The ’90's Banda Tour with Banda El Recodo, Banda Los Recoditos & Banda El Mexicano" pulls into the AVA at Casino del Sol on Saturday, May 30.

Banda El Recodo was the first to capture the sound of banda. Cruz Lizárraga started the ensemble in Sinaloa in 1938 and ran it until his death in 1995. The group was the first Mexican brass banda to take the music to Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, North and South America.

Banda Los Recoditos was the 1989 spinoff of El Recodo, comprised of Lizárraga family members and friends, while Bando el Mexicano pioneered the 1980s technobanda, modernizing the sound by replacing brass and percussion with synthesizers, electric bass, drum machines and electric guitar.

Tickets for Saturday's show at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, start at $57.40 through casinodelsol.com.

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