Repp said they are flirting with the 10,000 mark this year, with 25-35% of ticket sales coming from around the region and country.

”We hope to become kind of a regional draw and to interest people from a little further away,” he said.

Repp said that during a trip to Washington, D.C., a few years ago, he was stopped by someone who recognized his Dusk ballcap.

“You’ve been to Dusk?” the guy asked him.

“It's really cool to see that and to talk to people from other areas that have heard of us,” he said. “I do think we're on the map. I feel like we're firing on all cylinders, and I think we're in a … better spot now than we've ever been.”

Relentless Beats, which has partnered with Dusk since 2019, has been the game-changer, said Repp. The Southwest’s premier EDM promoter and concert producer has “a much deeper connection … so they are able to really bring a lot to bear on the talent buying side and they're able to bring a lot on the logistics side.”

Repp still books most of the non-EDM artists as well as local bands, including overseeing the annual Dusk Battle of the Bands that gives the winning band a chance to perform on a main stage. Kaity Cantskate took first place, and the girl group DOLC3 was runner-up at the finals held Oct. 23 at 191 Toole.

Highlights of the lineup

The first time Page Repp saw Texas rapper BigXthaPlug was in Nashville at the Country Music Association summertime festival.