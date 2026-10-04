She's done well sharing her kennel with another shelter pup, but she’ll need a proper introduction to any resident dogs. If you can help give Bessie the stability she needs and deserves, and can work with her on building confidence and modifying her behavior in new situations, please ask about her today!

Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Florence

Age: 1 year

Story: Well, I got started early. I’ve already been a mama, but no more of that for me! They found me as a stray, and I’m happy to be inside and safe, and to get regular meals. I’m working on trusting humans. I’ve been sleeping in a corner under a cat tree, and the volunteers have stroked me with a wand — but no brushing (yet)! I have a pretty coat of many colors, and I’m petite. I’m hoping to find a quiet home where I can build up trust with someone and become a companion. Can you give me a try? Please call to arrange a meeting with me.

Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.

Turbo

Age: 1 year