Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Ladle
ID No.: A887133
Age: 2 years
Story: Whether you’re looking for a spoonful of silliness, a gallon of gentleness, a pint of charm, or a ladle of love, we’ve got it all for you in one adorable brindle package! Ladle spent six months in a foster home- here’s what we learned:
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- He did great with other dogs his size
- He was a quiet houseguest and likes sleeping on the couch
- He likes stuffed toys
- He’s a big, sensitive baby
- He’s intelligent and expressive
- He’s house trained
Ladle is looking for a family who can continue to work with him on building confidence and where someone can be home with him often. He’s adored by his volunteer friends here in the shelter, with one sharing:
“Ladle is a very handsome brindle boy with a friendly, goofy personality. He's extremely happy to meet a new human and is polite in his kennel despite his excitement to go on a walk. I took him and his kennelmate to a play yard where he stuck by me and asked for pets, tail wagging constantly. He doesn't exactly know “sit” but is eager to please and very treat motivated. He takes treats very gently despite the fact that he's a hungry, hungry hippo! LOL! He’s a super affectionate, big silly guy who will definitely bring lots of smiles to his future family's faces!”
Ladle shares his kennel with another PACC pup and has been playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup. If you’re looking for a sweet, affectionate and gentle pup with a goofy side who is ready to learn and aims to please, look no further than Ladle! He’s ready to meet you today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Nya
ID No.: A907733
Age: 6 years
Story: This sweet girl is a volunteer and staff favorite. She always has a big smile, and she loves to greet people at her kennel. The sign next to it says “No fingers in kennel,” but she is always absolutely BEGGING to be pet. Come meet her today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Bear
ID No.: A906025
Age: 7 years
Story: Find your perfect Halloween living “decoration” before we run out of this “design.” (Kidding of course! But if you like black kitty cats and Halloween, here’s your dream girl.) She also makes a great mealtime companion. She’ll eat her fancy pâté while you eat your dinner.
Fee: $35 adoption Fee.
Bessie
ID No.: A702383
Age: 7 years
Story: Bessie is a special girl looking for a very special adopter- someone who understands her needs and can keep her safe. She’s an affectionate, playful dog who originally came to PACC with a pal in 2020. In her prior home, she was housebroken, and her owners described her as a very sweet girl who loves hot dogs, playing, and snuggling. Bessie was adopted two more times after her initial return to the shelter but hasn't found her perfect fit. In her most recent home, she did well with other resident dogs (big and small), was housebroken, and was described as a sweet, playful girl who loves squeaky toys.
She's done well sharing her kennel with another shelter pup, but she’ll need a proper introduction to any resident dogs. If you can help give Bessie the stability she needs and deserves, and can work with her on building confidence and modifying her behavior in new situations, please ask about her today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Florence
Age: 1 year
Story: Well, I got started early. I’ve already been a mama, but no more of that for me! They found me as a stray, and I’m happy to be inside and safe, and to get regular meals. I’m working on trusting humans. I’ve been sleeping in a corner under a cat tree, and the volunteers have stroked me with a wand — but no brushing (yet)! I have a pretty coat of many colors, and I’m petite. I’m hoping to find a quiet home where I can build up trust with someone and become a companion. Can you give me a try? Please call to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Turbo
Age: 1 year
Story: I spent a few days cruising a local neighborhood before some very patient humans finally convinced me that being rescued might be a pretty good deal. Turns out, they were right! I’m the kind of guy who wakes up every morning convinced something wonderful is about to happen — and I’d like you to feel that way, too. Bad mood? I’ll work on that. Rough day? Consider me your four-legged attitude adjustment. I enjoy friendly, playful dogs and would be happy to meet yours to see if we click. I also walk nicely on a leash and am an enthusiastic student of Good Dog Manners 101. Life is meant to be enjoyed, preferably at full speed. Need a little more joy in your life? Come meet me at TALGV. I might be the Turbo-charge you’ve been waiting for! Please call to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.