Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Annabelle
ID No.: A594762
Age: 10 years
Story: Annabelle is a frosty- faced princess who deserves to spend the rest of her life being treated like a queen!
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Here's what some of Annabelle’s friends at the shelter said:
“This attention-seeking sweetie needs a home full of security and companionship. Annabelle is incredibly friendly, loves being around people, and is very tolerant even when being examined and receiving her vaccinations. Despite all the uncertainty in her life, this good girl remains happy and hopeful. She has a great attitude and is always ready to make friends. Annabelle is super easy to leash up, handle and walk, she loves, loves, loves being with people and seeks out attention every chance she gets, and she’s treat- motivated and takes treats gently. She’s well-behaved and smart, aims to please, and is curious, fun, playful, and a little bit goofy. She’s full of life and love and she’s hoping to be someone’s forever companion and the center of someone’s universe.”
“Annabelle is a bit of an older lady with some gray on her face, but she is still very spritely. She walked very nicely on the leash out in the park. When I sat on a bench, she stayed right by my legs, tried to climb up next to me one time, but couldn’t quite manage it with her short legs. She loves to be petted. She loves treats and she takes them very gently.”
“Annabelle is one of my favorites! She’s a sassy old lady who loves getting pets and scratches and loves her human friends. I take her out a couple of times a week and we spend our time with her leaned up against me for scratches on her back and giving me kisses. This funny girl will make a great companion for someone!!”
Annabelle spent a couple of days at home with one of our dedicated volunteers; she was house trained, great on leash and was described as independent. We learned that she will need a secure yard as she can jump quite high and will benefit from crate training, which she is working on while back at the shelter.
Annabelle would like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure a good fit. She would also be happy to hog all your love and attention for herself.
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Spotty
ID No.: A902682
Age: 1 year old
Story: If you’re a sucker for the adorable polka dots, we’d love to introduce you to Spotty! Volunteer favorite Spotty has the perfect spattering of spots that superbly complement his utterly sweet puppy personality! Here’s what a few of his volunteer fans have said:
“Spotty is a sweet and handsome young guy! He was very easy to leash up for our walk and was a pleasant walking partner. He walked with a loose leash most of the time; he was curious about squirrels and other critters that crossed our path, but he didn’t try to run towards them. We had a completely lovely walk, and he reminded me to stop and smell the roses, as he stopped and nibbled grass. We sat down on a bench, and he turned into a complete and utter lover boy! He draped himself across my lap and covered me in kisses. We sat together gazing out at the lake for several minutes. He has such a peaceful and sweet demeanor. He’s a new favorite for sure!”
“First time walking Spotty and he was great! He’s a curious guy and enjoyed checking out lots of smells and looking at all the people but stayed mellow with no reactivity. His tail was up and wagging the whole time. He has a happy go lucky personality and seems like he will be a fun companion for whoever takes him home.”
“I have handled Spotty twice now and he has been a perfect gentleman. Easy to leash, walks nicely and is affectionate in the yard.”
Spotty has been independent when meeting other dogs in playgroup and would like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure a good fit. If you’re looking for a friendly, sweet, well-rounded young puppy who has his whole life ahead of him and his whole heart to give to you, come meet Spotty today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Tubb
ID No.: A832811
Age: 12 years
Story: Tubb is very sweet and affectionate and loves to be where you are. He follows me around and is either in the recliner next to me or stretched out under my coffee table. He is the perfect sleep companion who loves to sleep at the foot of my bed.
Tubb is slightly vision-impaired, but that doesn’t stop him from being extremely playful. He loves to play with his small mice toys that are filled with catnip.
Tubb is diabetic and gets insulin injections twice daily. He is very well-behaved and knows his daily insulin routine.
Please ask about Tubb today!
Fee: $35 adoption Fee.
Quan
ID No.: A827948
Age: 6 years
Story: Sweet, happy girl. Gets along with big dogs and dogs her size. Also gets along with small dogs! However, she can be too much for some dogs because she uses her body to play. Does fine on walks if she sees other dogs, but if they react or bark towards her, she will imitate their actions. (I’m working on her leash reactivity in that regard). Takes treats nicely. Loves to snuggle and be with her person. Sleeps all night through. Great in the car.
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Slang
Age: 1 year
Story: Slang came to The Hermitage with her babies, although now she’s barely a year old! She’s ready to choose her human, and although she’s still shy, she’s been “taking interviews” with various visitors to see if they can offer the correct ratio of snuggles, treats, and sunny sleeping spots. She might take a little bit to get to know, but she’s a sweet, loving girl, and absolutely worth it! Come down, take a little bit of time, and get to know this adorable calico girl.
Fee: $90
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday
Talgo
Age: 2 1/2 years
Story: Talgo came to us with her siblings, “The Fast Trains,” when they were quite small. She’s a gorgeous house-panther, but often gets overlooked because she’s quieter and prefers to stick to one section of the general population, where she feels safer. She’s a lovely girl, and would make a great companion kitty — we think she’ll blossom once she chooses her human. She’s only a 2 ½ years old, and so has many years of love and snuggles to give (and get!)
Fee: $90
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Harley
Age: 1 year
Story: When I arrived at The Animal League as a stray, I had a few kittens in tow. They’ve already been adopted, and now it’s my turn. I’m a petite girl with light calico markings, and I love to play. I also like petting, brushing and scratching, and I will roll over to show you how much. At first, I was scared and hid in my room, but now I have adjusted, and I like to hang out in the outside catio. I’m friendly with people. Can you please come meet me and see just how charming I can be? Please make an appointment to meet me!
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Sami
Age: 20 months
Story: I’m a sweet, young Shepherd mix who’s past the puppy stage but still learning my big-girl manners. I was adopted from TALGV as a puppy, and I know how wonderful it feels to belong to a family with a kid and another dog. Sadly, I was returned to the shelter for reasons I don’t understand. But I haven’t lost hope! I’m dreaming of a family who will love me forever. I walk very well on a leash and love my shelter volunteer friends. I’m still learning and growing, and with consistency, patience, and love, I’ll blossom! Could you be the family I’ve been waiting for? I promise loyalty, companionship, happy moments, and endless love. All I need is a chance to be your girl forever! Are you ready to start our beautiful new chapter together? Please call to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.