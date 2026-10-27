“Annabelle is one of my favorites! She’s a sassy old lady who loves getting pets and scratches and loves her human friends. I take her out a couple of times a week and we spend our time with her leaned up against me for scratches on her back and giving me kisses. This funny girl will make a great companion for someone!!”

Annabelle spent a couple of days at home with one of our dedicated volunteers; she was house trained, great on leash and was described as independent. We learned that she will need a secure yard as she can jump quite high and will benefit from crate training, which she is working on while back at the shelter.

Annabelle would like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure a good fit. She would also be happy to hog all your love and attention for herself.

Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.

Spotty

ID No.: A902682

Age: 1 year old

Story: If you’re a sucker for the adorable polka dots, we’d love to introduce you to Spotty! Volunteer favorite Spotty has the perfect spattering of spots that superbly complement his utterly sweet puppy personality! Here’s what a few of his volunteer fans have said: