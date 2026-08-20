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Not sure about grabbing that beer? You're not alone.

Americans are reaching for alcohol at record lows, according to a new Gallup survey.

The survey, out Aug. 20, found the number of Americans who say they drink alcohol sits at 54% for the second consecutive year — and health concerns appear to be a major factor.

"Fifty-one percent of U.S. adults now believe drinking one or two alcoholic beverages a day is bad for one’s health," the survey results noted. "The figure is essentially unchanged from last year’s record-high 53%."

In 2001, only 27% considered moderate drinking bad for one’s health, according to Gallup.

Awareness of research about drinking and health has also increased, the survey found, with 86% of Americans who said they have "heard at least something about recent studies concerning the long-term health effects of drinking," which is up from 79% in 2024.

Drinking alcohol is linked to negative health impacts, including a higher chance of certain cancers.

Research published earlier this year in the American Cancer Society's peer-reviewed journal Cancer found drinkers with an average lifetime alcohol intake of 14 or more drinks per week had a 25% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer and a 95% higher risk of developing rectal cancer compared to those with an average of less than one drink per week.

Americans who report sometimes drinking too much has also fallen to a new low of 13%.

"Before 2000, more than 20% of Americans routinely reported overdrinking, including a record-high 35% in 1989," the survey noted.