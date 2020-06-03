Follow Jesus' example in lifting up those around you
Jesus Christ was the perfect example of speaking and acting in ways that built up those around him. His final hours on the cross exemplified how he lived his life. To the soldiers he said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” He interceded on behalf of the soldiers who did not understand who they were crucifying (Luke 23:34). To his mother He said, “Woman, behold thy son!” and to his disciple, “Behold thy mother.” This ensured that his disciple, John, would care for his mother after He had died (John 19:26-27). To the thief He said, “today thou shalt be with me in paradise.” This gave the thief an assurance that God still loved him despite his transgressions (Luke 23:43).
On the other hand, Satan is the master of accusations and discouragement. The scriptures call him the “accuser of our brethren” (Revelation 12:10). He wants us to be filled with doubt, fear, and despair. He attacks, belittles and discourages. He wants to rob our faith and hope in Christ.
Christ is the architect and builder of our souls. Contention is the master of demolition and destruction. Who do we follow as our master and exemplar? Do we lift and build those around us through kind and encouraging words or do we instead belittle and criticize? We will be happier as individuals, couples, families, communities, and nations if we follow the example of our Savior in speaking and acting in ways that build others. There is too much hostility in the world – too much contention, attacking, criticizing, and blaming. There is a beautiful hymn called “Let Us Oft Speak Kind Words” that exemplifies this:
Let us oft speak kind words to each other
At home or where’er we may be;
They’ll gladden the heart that’s repining,
Give courage and hope from above,
And where the dark clouds hide the shining,
Let in the bright sunlight of love.
Oh, the kind words we give shall in memory live
And sunshine forever impart.
Let us oft speak kind words to each other;
Kind words are sweet tones of the heart.
Kind words build up those around us and replace discouragement with hope and faith. Let us apply the saying, “The tongue has no bones, but is strong enough to to break a heart. So be careful with your words” (Unknown).
Christ taught this principle beautifully when he said, “Whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them” (Matthew 7:12), and also when He said, "Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matthew 25:40).
Let us commit to be more like Christ in how we speak and act to others. Then shall our peace be as “a river, and [our] righteousness as the waves of the sea” (Isaiah 48:18).
