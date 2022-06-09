Rosie on the House: How to remove different types of flooring

Question: Any tips for pulling up carpet?

Answer: Don't try to pull the carpet up in one piece. Pull it up in strips using a utility knife or carpet cutting knife. The blade on a carpet cutting knife is double-sided, thinner and cuts faster. In the industry, that knife is referred to as the "Bloody Mary" knife. So, be warned.

Start in the corner of the room, pull it up in strips, place one on the other, and roll up the bundle. Toss it in the back of the truck and take it to the dump.

Do not save the pad to save money. An old pad can have pet stains, dirt and mildew. You don't want to put that under the new carpet.

Don’t take the tack strip out if you are putting in a new carpet. If you do, new tack will need to be placed, and you will also pay for the extra parts and labor.

If a new carpet will not be installed, then pull up the tack and nails. Do not use a wood chisel. But use something thin enough to pull it up without damaging the slab. Make sure all the glue is removed, otherwise, the installation of another flooring such as vinyl will not lay correctly.

Q: Which tools should I use for pulling up vinyl flooring?

A: The process of removing sheet vinyl depends on the size of the area. Remove small areas with a floor scraper. This hand tool is available with handles between 12 and 48 inches long and a 6- to 8-inch-wide blade.

Use the longer handle tool to scrape the floor with the full force of your weight against the handle. Use the short-handled scrapers for tight areas like toe kicks. If you have a very large area to remove, rent an electric vinyl remover. It is a heavy piece of equipment with oscillating knife edges that vibrate back and forth across the surface of the concrete.

Q: How do I remove a tile floor?

A: When removing tile in the bathroom and kitchen, turn off the water supply before removing a sink or toilet. When removing a toilet, drain the reservoir, remove the bolts, and rock the fixture to break the wax seal.

Tile installed around a vanity or other semi-permanent fixture is a good starting point for removal. If the tile is wall to wall, it may be necessary to use a hammer and chisel to break out a tile to create a starting point for prying up tiles.

For a large area, rent a jackhammer with a scaling blade. That type of jackhammer is available at The Home Depot. DeWalt makes a smaller version similar to a hammer drill on steroids that will chip out tile. It uses a 6-inch scaling blade. The thinset removal is the hardest part, and fractured tile can have razor sharp edges, so be careful.

Toss tiles in a trashcan or large bucket and remove them to minimize clutter. Remember that tile can be heavy, and an overfilled waste receptacle will be difficult to haul away. So do it incrementally.

There is a misconception that you can remove tile without creating dust. We feel it’s worth the extra cost to have one of the “dustless” services as it is much less dust, but it is certainly not dustless.

We have heard over again that people try to remove tiles themselves to save money. In the end, they wish they had paid a professional to do it. It’s a taxing and messy job.

Q: What should I be concerned about when removing hardwood floors?

A: It is important to know the era the wood flooring was placed before removing it. Asbestos adhesives were used until the mid-1980s. Therefore, this removal is not a DIY project. You will need a professional asbestos removal company to pull up the flooring and clean the area.

Proceed on your own if asbestos is not an issue. The wood will come up in splinters if you don’t use the right equipment. For engineered wood, use a skill saw and cut the wood into 3x4-inch squares. Pry up the pieces with a crowbar. Use a sledgehammer to loosen the tongue sides.

After pulling the boards which weren’t nailed, pull up the tongued areas. If the tongued sides of the boards are completely exposed, use a crowbar to lift them up. However, there are tongued areas that stick with the bottom board and could be difficult pull out. Use a sledgehammer to loosen the hold. You can also use a thin chisel to chisel away the tongue between the board that you want to keep and the ones you want to get rid of.

Removing the glue used to adhere the wood to the substrate is the most difficult part of demoing a wood floor. It is particularly difficult to remove finished parquet if elastic adhesives have been used.

Glued parquet elements with a tongue and groove joint can be a little more complicated. It is necessary to break the connections between the individual planks.

If it is hard to insert a pry bar under the tongue, use a circular saw with a carbide blade to plunge-cut between two boards near the tongue side of the wall. Pull off the boards between the wall and the cut to expose the tongue edge. Pry up the remainder of the boards.

Never burn wood planks. The adhesives, oils, sealing, paint and varnishes can be harmful to your health and the environment. Call your municipality for proper disposal.

Q: How do I remove flooring adhesive without ruining the foundation?

A: Glue is easy to remove as long as the carpet was installed by a professional. The Concrete Network suggests the following:

Scrape it off using a long-handled floor scraper and then sweep it up for disposal. Be careful not to gouge or scratch the floor surface with the scraper blade.

If the glue is water-based, boil a pot of water, and apply it to the dry glue to soften it. Allow the water to soften the glue and then scrub the glue off with a rotary floor scrubber or the scraper before it cools. Don’t mix hot water with vinegar or citrus-based cleaners. These solutions can react with the concrete and etch the surface.

If you use an adhesive remover, read the label on the container to find out what substances the product will work on.

Use a floor sander or buffer fitted with a sanding disk for the main part of the floor and a handheld grinder along the walls and in the corners. This is the fastest and most efficient method for removing glue residue from large floor surfaces.

Regardless of the type of flooring you are removing, always keep safety a priority. When demoing and removing flooring, always wear closed-toe shoes, long pants, a respirator and safety glasses.

An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson and from 8 to 11 a.m. on KGVY (1080-AM) and (100.7-FM) in Green Valley.

