History: Since opening in early 2017, the restaurant has failed five of 11 health inspections, including an April 15 probation rating and two failed follow-up inspections on April 26 and May 6.
What the inspector saw: Yellowtail sushi, chicken skewers and cooked chicken wings stored at unsafe temperatures; food debris on kitchen utensils; two hand-washing sinks blocked and inaccessible, four sinks lacked hot water; multiple refrigerated foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: A third follow-up inspection was scheduled for May 16 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: Declined to comment.