Tales from the Morgue: Death of a highwayman

HIGHWAYMAN KILLED

The rumor of the killing of Antonio Rodriguez about the first of this month, is now fully confirmed by a party from the scene of the killing. Antonio Rodriguez belonged to Guadalupe Celaya’s band, that robbed the stage beyond Maricopa Wells last August, obtaining about $3,000 in silver bricks, which they carried off to Sonora, near Tubutama, around which place they had been hiding until the killing of Rodriguez. There were four in the party. The killing occurred as follows: Caludio Asebedo, a resident of Tubutama, had learned of the whereabouts of the concealment of the gang and their treasure. This became known to the gang and his life was threatened; learning that the gang were seeking his life, he at once put himself on his guard with other parties. On the evening of the killing Rodriguez called at the house of Claudio on horseback. Claudio suspecting the visitor, went to the door armed and as soon as he made his appearance Rodriguez fired at him with a rifle, but missing him, Claudio rushed up, pistol in hand, taking his horse by the bridle and fired into him; the horse broke loose, but two friends of Claudio stationed near by turned loose with their rifles, striking Rodriguez in the back and killing him almost instantly. His body was then searched, and in one of his pockets was found a paper with the names of the gang and the amount of money belonging to each, which had been secreted, $5,500 being the sum marked for Rodriguez. The authorities of Tubutama turned out to capture the balance of the party, but they mde good their escape. Coming over the line to Arizona, Guadalupe Celaya with another of the party, as we have noticed, committed several depredations since, one upon Geo. Atkinson about two weeks ago near Pete Kitchen’s ranch. The authorities here making it somewhat warm for them, they again left for Sonora, joined by an American. About the 20th, they attacked the Sibuto ranch, but here they met resistance from two Americans living there, which resulted in the fatal wounding of the American who had joined the band, he died in a short time after receiving his wound. They were again pursued by Mexican authorities, and are now seeking refuge on this side of the line, and it is reported are heading for California. Thus in the short space of three weeks one of the original gang, and one, a new recruit, has passed in his checks. If the other two will just stay around here long enough, they will soon be in company with their comrades.