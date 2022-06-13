Tales from the Morgue: Death of a highwayman

One might conclude upon reading the latest news in this country that life is cheap, at least to some. There is even a feel of the "Wild West" with all of the talk of guns and the way some people use them too freely. Tales from the Morgue is not attempting to be political; we hope no one approves of a gun being used to commit cold-blooded murder, whether the gun was obtained legally or not.
Tucson really was part of the "Wild West" once upon a time. Life was indeed cheap to some who sought the easy way to wealth, by stealing from others. The lives of these criminals were also cheap to their victims, who welcomed word that these criminal had been killed.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 1879:
HIGHWAYMAN KILLED
The rumor of the killing of Antonio Rodriguez about the first of this month, is now fully confirmed by a party from the scene of the killing. Antonio Rodriguez belonged to Guadalupe Celaya’s band, that robbed the stage beyond Maricopa Wells last August, obtaining about $3,000 in silver bricks, which they carried off to Sonora, near Tubutama, around which place they had been hiding until the killing of Rodriguez. There were four in the party. The killing occurred as follows: Caludio Asebedo, a resident of Tubutama, had learned of the whereabouts of the concealment of the gang and their treasure. This became known to the gang and his life was threatened; learning that the gang were seeking his life, he at once put himself on his guard with other parties. On the evening of the killing Rodriguez called at the house of Claudio on horseback. Claudio suspecting the visitor, went to the door armed and as soon as he made his appearance Rodriguez fired at him with a rifle, but missing him, Claudio rushed up, pistol in hand, taking his horse by the bridle and fired into him; the horse broke loose, but two friends of Claudio stationed near by turned loose with their rifles, striking Rodriguez in the back and killing him almost instantly. His body was then searched, and in one of his pockets was found a paper with the names of the gang and the amount of money belonging to each, which had been secreted, $5,500 being the sum marked for Rodriguez. The authorities of Tubutama turned out to capture the balance of the party, but they mde good their escape. Coming over the line to Arizona, Guadalupe Celaya with another of the party, as we have noticed, committed several depredations since, one upon Geo. Atkinson about two weeks ago near Pete Kitchen’s ranch. The authorities here making it somewhat warm for them, they again left for Sonora, joined by an American. About the 20th, they attacked the Sibuto ranch, but here they met resistance from two Americans living there, which resulted in the fatal wounding of the American who had joined the band, he died in a short time after receiving his wound. They were again pursued by Mexican authorities, and are now seeking refuge on this side of the line, and it is reported are heading for California. Thus in the short space of three weeks one of the original gang, and one, a new recruit, has passed in his checks. If the other two will just stay around here long enough, they will soon be in company with their comrades.
And from the Star, Friday, Jan. 31, 1879 (there was no headline):
James N. Rennie, deputy sheriff, returned last evening from the pursuit of Guadalupe Celaya’s band of highwaymen. He first found their trail at Calabasas, and from there he trailed them to the Agua Sarca across the line where he was informed by the Mexican custom guards that they had met the band, eleven in number, with Celaya at their head, six days before and of last report they had struck through the Papago country for the Gila, and would strike it about the chimnies beyond Maricopa Wells, on the desert. It is supposed they will attempt to take in the stage as soon as they strike the road. Mr. Rennie having only two men, who volunteer felt the band was too strong for him, and at once upon learning the direction they had taken hastened to the city to put the stage line and travelers on their guard. He says if the county will give him six men, such as he will pick, he will take the trail and stay with it until the band is either killed, captured or dispersed. We believe he is just the man for the work. Let something be done in the matter at once.
It wasn't long until the leader of this band was killed. From the Star, Saturday, Feb. 8, 1879:
GUADALUPE CELAYA KILLED
The Sonora stage brings the welcome news that the notorious Guadalupe Celaya, leader of the Mexican band of highwaymen who have been depredating upon the mail travelers and other, for the last six months in this country, was killed at Terenate, Sonora, on the night of the 4th. The particulars of his death are as follows: Celaya and his band approaching the point near where the Mexican custom guards were stationed were halted by the guard by “who comes there,” a voice responded “Celaya” and at the same instant he fired. The guard returned fire and three balls taking effect in Celaya’s head causing instant death. The two other members of the gang fled pursued by three of the Mexican guards who have not been heard from since. It is believed the whole of the gang are or will be destroyed, as they were closely pursued.
Of course, more highwaymen would rise up to take Celaya's place.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.