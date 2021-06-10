Ducey calls special legislative session for wildfire emergency funding

GLOBE — Gov. Doug Ducey called Thursday for a special legislative session for quick approval of wildfire emergency funds, saying the current fires are just the beginning of problems.

"It's clear that we still have a lot more to do,'' Ducey said after taking a helicopter tour over the fires and charred remains of the Telegraph and Mescal fires.

"The response won't end when the fires are put out,'' he continued. "When this year's monsoon rains come, these burned areas are prone to landslides, mudslides and flooding, which pose another threat to our communities.''

While the Legislature already is in session, Ducey said having a concurrent session next week should pave the way for quick approval of the funds needed "to contain these wildfires, possible flooding, and any other natural disasters that arise from this emergency.''

He also hopes the session provides an opportunity for lawmakers, who have been at odds with each other over the state budget proposal, to come together in a bipartisan fashion, at least on this issue.

Ducey credited House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, with the idea of the special session. Aside from his role at the Capitol, Bowers has personal experience with the current emergency, having lost a family cabin in Gila County to the fire.