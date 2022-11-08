Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva wins reelection

Longtime U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat, has won reelection in Congressional District 7 race over opponent Republican Luis Pozzolo, The Associated Press reports.

Grijalva had 70% of the vote to Pozzolo's 30% in early unofficial results.

The newly drawn CD7 includes the west half of Tucson, the Tohono O’odham Nation and parts of Cochise County and runs awest to Yuma, north into Phoenix’s western suburbs and south to Nogales.

Grijalva has held the seat, formerly CD3, since winning it in 2002. He is known for being an outspoken progressive, with a long history in the Tucson community. Before winning national office, Grijalva served 12 years on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and 15 years on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

His top issues include immigration reform, access to health care, criminal justice, education, the environment, jobs and the economy, civil rights and liberties, and more.

Republican Luis Pozzolo, a small-business owner, immigrated to the U.S. in 2003 from Uruguay and became a U.S. citizen in 2012.