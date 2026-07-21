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Candidate David Gowan is led the Republican primary for Arizona's Legislative District 19 state House race Tuesday, taking 44% of the early vote, unofficial results released Tuesday night showed.

Lupe Diaz trailed with 32% of the vote, and Cheryl Caswell fell last with 24%.

Diaz told the Star after initial results dropped that going forward into the general election, he plans to preserve foundational “principles that preserve our constitutional rights and freedoms.”

“We're living in a very rural community with very rural values, and I don't think that the progressive socialism that the opposing party is really pushing are the values of the rural communities,” he said. “We'll be continuing to take care of our ranchers and farmers, and pushing the issues that our constituents have relied on us to continue to promote, like critical access hospitals, our roads and bridge projects.”

Gowan, currently a state senator, is seeking to return to the House, where he served from 2009 to 2017. His time in the House was scorched by $12,000 in wrongful reimbursements for trips he took in state vehicles and for per diem pay for days he claimed to work but did not. The state attorney general did not pursue criminal charges but found there was "substantial disregard for determining whether state funds for per diem, mileage, and official travel were paid pursuant to proper authority," the Arizona Agenda reported.

Gowan left the Arizona House in 2016 to run for Congress but dropped out before the primary. He returned to the Arizona Legislature in 2019 to serve in the state Senate, where he has been since.