Against UA’s wishes, Tucson will consider historic designation for 'campus farm'

“It’s intended to ensure that should the property change hands over time, that historic preservation remains and carries with the land,” Councilwoman Karin Uhlich said during a virtual council study session Tuesday. Uhlich, who represents Ward 3 that includes the agricultural center, initiated the motion. “Historic preservation is not counter to the value of the land or its potential to evolve, but simply to ensure that preservation as appropriate is safeguarded for the long term.”

Before the final vote however, representatives from the UA made clear the university didn’t want the city to move forward with the historic designation process.

“It is really an important part and a hub of our research and education in veterinary medicine and life sciences. We’re not simply just a farm. It’s our understanding that the designation would have a serious negative impact,” said Peter Dourlein, the UA’s university architect and assistant vice president for Planning, Design & Construction.

He said the UA values the agricultural center as both a historic asset and a place for a wide range of research. It has plans for further investment in the latter, and doesn’t want any limitations.