Advocates seek historic landmark status for University of Arizona's 'farm'

“It is an indication to the elected officials who make the final decision that this is an important asset to the community and we recognized it as such,” she said. “Without that historic landmark designation they can say ‘no one ever thought this was important enough to make any plans for.’”

Agricultural activity has been a part of the Tucson area's history for 4,000 years, as the floodplains flourished from river silt.

With the backing of the federal Morrill Land-Grant Acts, the UA joined the storyline and established an agricultural college in 1885. Further federal funding from the the Hatch Act of 1887 and the Smith-Lever Act of 1914 supported the college in its devotion to teaching, research and extension. In 1909, the UA purchased land from farmer Jesus Garcia and opened the campus farm in an effort to fulfill part of its mission as a land-grant institution.

The UA is one of three active land grant colleges in Arizona, and the campus farm’s acres of green grass and scores of shady trees are reminders of that.

But “it’s not a park,” Poulos said. Rather, it’s a place for scientists to answer questions like “How are we going to feed people in a desert environment in the future?”