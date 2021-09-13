After-school program helps Tucson teens advocate for social causes, change

Alyssa Norris joined a local philanthropy program because she thought it would be a great boost to her résumé.

Now, she says, she’s realizing it’s so much more than that.

Norris, 17, is a senior at Marana High School who, along with 12 other participants, is part of this fall’s Unidas program, an after-school project affiliated with the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona.

Unidas aims to build leadership skills among girls, young women and gender-expansive teens, said Brigette Villasenor, its program manager. The teens also learn grant writing skills and explore areas of professional development.

“This semester we’ve tried to be really intentional about recruiting in areas where there’s a higher population of marginalized folks,” Villasenor said. “We’ve been focusing on making the space welcoming for not only girls, but gender nonconforming folks and non-binary folks as well.”

Norris says she first heard about the program from a family friend when she was a sophomore. She has been involved for five semesters and has served as a group mentor for the last three.