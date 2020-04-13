American Heart Association walk going virtual

On Saturday, April 18, Tucsonans can participate in the 2020 Heart & Stroke Walk at their own pace, in their own space, on their own terms: The fundraiser has gone virtual.
“In light of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is happening, we wanted to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and keep people safe, so we changed to a virtual format,” said Jennifer Merback, communications and marketing director for the American Heart Association Tucson Division. “The Tucson community can move more and enjoy being together virtually and still be part of the 2020 Heart & Stroke Walk to help save lives.”
The virtual event, which will take place online at tucne.ws/1eu6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature a warm-up video and infographic and video tips for healthy at-home activities. Throughout the four-hour fundraiser, participants and their families are encouraged to explore creative physical activities while staying home and social distancing. Suggested activities include: Taking a walk on a favorite path; strengthening exercises such as push-ups, lunges and squats; creation of an at-home circuit workout; an indoor dance party with the entire family; cooking a healthy meal with colorful fruits and vegetables; and meditating to manage stress.
Participants can record their activities on camera and share selfies and videos in real time using #TUCWalkWhereUR and the tag @TucsonAHA to be featured on Tucson Heart Association social media.
“People can take a walk, jump on a trampoline or play a game with their kids, jump rope, do jumping jacks, try yoga or just anything that gets them up and moving. Then we ask them to share their ‘sweatie selfies’ with us so we all feel like we are part of something while we are together virtually. It will be a lot of fun and really get people energized,” said Merback.
The event seeks to raise at least $315,000 locally and is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the American Heart Association, which is dedicated to lifesaving research, advocacy efforts (including tobacco control and prevention), CPR training and public education about heart and brain health.
Last year, the association provided training in Hands-Only CPR for 42,251 local students and community members. An additional 51,559 students participated in healthy eating and physical activity programs through school-based physical fitness and health education. Merback also said that, historically, dollars raised locally for the American Heart Association are returned twofold to the community through support of research at the University of Arizona.
As a result of the pandemic, the association has committed $2.5 million in fast-tracked grants specifically to study the impact of COVID-19 on the heart and brain and improve diagnosis, prevention, treatment and clinical management of the new disease.
The Cardiovascular Impact Rapid Response Grant initiative is on a mission to attain results in a year or less and will fund a national coordinating center and at least 10 project grants of $100,000 each, with recipients to be announced in early May. The AHA also offers a list of resources pertaining to COVID-19 at tucne.ws/1eu7
“Not only are heart disease and stroke patients and survivors more at risk of serious complications from COVID-19, but more research is needed to find out the true impact of the virus on the heart and brain. Information out of New York shows that COVID-19 is affecting the cardiovascular system and now, more than ever, our mission is crucial to fund research and help save lives,” Merback said.
The value of research has been embraced by Steve and Suzanna Pangburn. Their son, Lincoln, is a “heart warrior” whose two congenital heart defects — coarctation of the aorta (a narrowing of the largest blood vessel in the body) and a bicuspid aortic valve — were identified in utero nearly a decade ago. Lincoln had open heart surgery at 9 days old to correct the coarctation and is now happy and healthy, although he will eventually require surgical repair to the aortic valve.
Steve Pangburn also credits the American Heart Association for contributing to a good quality of life for his late father-in-law, who also had a bicuspid aortic valve that required surgical repair about 10 years ago.
“Anything the American Heart Association does to further research helps with identification, diagnosis, treatment and outcomes,” said Steve Pangburn, a global account manager at Caterpillar who has created a team at work for the virtual walk. “We had a great outcome with a healthy child who otherwise may not have survived. Now we have a happy and healthy 9-year-old who lights up our lives. We want to do all we can to further diagnostic and preventative treatments for heart disease and stroke.”
Suzanna Pangburn is equally involved. Their experience with Lincoln inspired research into heart defects and treatments, and she ultimately went back to school to pursue a career in echocardiography as a registered diagnostic cardiac sonographer, She now works with Banner-University Medical Center as a pediatric cardiac sonographer, contributing to the first level of diagnosis and follow-up treatments and interventions for expectant mothers, babies and children.
She is also captain of the Pediatric Cardiology & Friends Team, which has raised more than $2,100 for Saturday’s walk and is ranked among the top five teams.
Suzanna and Steve encourage children and adults alike to consider registering online at TucsonHeartWalk.org for the unique upcoming fundraiser.
They said it is a great opportunity for the entire family to come together to give back, and will participate with Lincoln and their daughter, Gwen, 8, who will perform the national anthem for the virtual fundraiser.
“Every dollar counts. Anyone can start or join a team. And whether you meet your goal or not, it is about participation,” Steve Pangburn said.
“Heart disease and stroke are predominant themes in our daily lives and they impact everyone in some way through family, friends or co-workers, so it is important to further the cause of the American Heart Association.”
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.