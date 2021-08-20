Arizona AG: Businesses can require employees, customers be vaccinated

PHOENIX — Private businesses in Arizona are free to require that their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, Attorney General Mark Brnovich has concluded.

And Brnovich said companies have right to make the same demand of customers.

But the attorney general, in a 40-page legal opinion issued Friday, said neither of those rights is absolute.

In both cases, the business has to provide "reasonable accommodations'' for those who cannot get vaccinated due to a disability. And they must not discriminate against customers who will not get inoculated due to a sincerely held religious belief.

His opinion officially has no force of law like a court ruling. But those who rely on it can gain themselves some legal protections against litigation.

The conclusions come amid increased public debate about the rights of those who, for whatever reason, have decided not to get the vaccine. These range from arguments about personal liberties to questions about the vaccine's safety given that it has not been given full approval by the federal Food and Drug Administration but instead is being distributed under an "emergency use authorization.''

In his opinion, Brnovich also has sided with the state and Gov. Doug Ducey who contend that local governments do not have the right to impose such mandates on their own workers. That could lead to litigation with the city of Tucson whose legal counsel contends that it has the same rights over its employees as any other private company.