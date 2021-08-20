 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona AG: Businesses can require employees, customers be vaccinated
alert top story

Arizona AG: Businesses can require employees, customers be vaccinated

  • Updated

Arizona businesses can require employees and customers be vaccinated, according to a legal opinion from the state attorney general.

 Jill Toyoshiba

PHOENIX — Private businesses in Arizona are free to require that their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, Attorney General Mark Brnovich has concluded.

And Brnovich said companies have right to make the same demand of customers.

But the attorney general, in a 40-page legal opinion issued Friday, said neither of those rights is absolute.

In both cases, the business has to provide "reasonable accommodations'' for those who cannot get vaccinated due to a disability. And they must not discriminate against customers who will not get inoculated due to a sincerely held religious belief.

His opinion officially has no force of law like a court ruling. But those who rely on it can gain themselves some legal protections against litigation.

The conclusions come amid increased public debate about the rights of those who, for whatever reason, have decided not to get the vaccine. These range from arguments about personal liberties to questions about the vaccine's safety given that it has not been given full approval by the federal Food and Drug Administration but instead is being distributed under an "emergency use authorization.''

In his opinion, Brnovich also has sided with the state and Gov. Doug Ducey who contend that local governments do not have the right to impose such mandates on their own workers. That could lead to litigation with the city of Tucson whose legal counsel contends that it has the same rights over its employees as any other private company.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize
Local news

Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize

  • Updated

“I guess I feel blessed,” Reyes “Rey” Rocha, the store manager of the Fry’s at the northwest corner of Grant Road and First Avenue. “You know, I got the shot, I did something simple and got rewarded. I mean, how much more blessed can I be than that? You know?”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News