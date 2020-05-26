Arizona coronavirus cases near 16,800; 2,075 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona neared 16,800 on Tuesday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 16,783, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 807 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There was one death reported today.
Across Pima County, 2,075 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 29 cases from the day before.
Among the 2,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 593 people ages 65 and older;
• 299 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 360 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 725 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 97 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 173 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 273,070 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5.6% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 807 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 633 people 65 years old and older;
• 95 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 41 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 36 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 16,783, is an increase of 222 cases from Monday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
