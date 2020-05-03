Arizona coronavirus cases top 8,600; 1,326 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 8,600 Sunday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 8,640, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 362 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 14 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 1,326 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 26 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,326 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 396 people ages 65 and older;

• 189 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 250 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 459 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 30 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 2 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 89 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in the county Sunday morning.

There have been 81,119 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. About 1% of Arizona's population has been tested.

The 362 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 280 people 65 years old and older;

• 50 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 22 people between 45 and 54 years old;