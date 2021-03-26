Arizona lawmakers ask governor to reinstate eviction moratorium

About 40 Arizona lawmakers are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to reinstate an eviction moratorium for when the federal one ends next week, on March 31.

"We expect that hundreds, if not thousands of Arizona families unable to pay rent due to hardship related to the pandemic, will be evicted starting April 1st," the legislators wrote to Ducey on Thursday, March 25.

"Such hardship and cost for the families facing eviction, as well as for the landlords, management companies and the courts may be entirely unnecessary, given that Congress has now appropriated significant additional funding for rental assistance in the American Rescue Plan."

The letter requests that the state impose a moratorium for three months, or until the state and local agencies can distribute new rental assistance funds. Arizona is reportedly receiving $374 million in emergency rental assistance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium is set to expire March 31 and so far there is no indication it will be extended.