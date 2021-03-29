Arizona lawmakers seek a big boost to their expense allowance

Gowan’s proposal would entitle those who live in Maricopa County — and who get to go home each night — to that $53 a day for the meals and incidentals, more than double what they get now.

That may help pick up some support from the in-county legislators who make up the majority.

But adding them into the mix could doom the entire measure.

That’s just what happened two years ago when lawmakers tried to set the out-county per diem at $190 — and $92.50 for in-county legislators. It was vetoed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

In his veto message, the governor said he had no problem with the raise for the lawmakers from the other 14 counties.

“Arizona is the sixth largest state in terms of land area,” Ducey wrote. “So for rural legislators and those representing areas outside of Maricopa County, there is a strong case to be made for ensuring we are appropriately recognizing what is required for them to be here at the state Capitol in Phoenix during session.”

But the governor made it clear he was not interested in boosting the daily allowance collected by lawmakers who live in Maricopa County, the ones who can go home every night and have no need for lodging.

Cook said the distinction is fair.