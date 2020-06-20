Arizona reports more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases, totaling almost 49,800 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services has now reported more than 3,100 coronavirus cases on back-to-back days with its latest update.
With 3,109 new cases, the statewide total is 49,798, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,338 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 26 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 5,313 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 294 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 972 people ages 65 and older;
• 709 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 810 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 2,352 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 465 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for five coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 242 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Two new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 549,274 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 16,577 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 8% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 6.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,338 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,007 people 65 years old and older;
• 173 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 82 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 70 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
