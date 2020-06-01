Arizona rolls out recommendations for reopening schools as coronavirus continues

Arizona’s top education official wants schools to plan for reopening even as she concedes she doesn’t know how much money they will have — and that it’s virtually impossible to guarantee a risk-free environment.

In a 41-page “road map” released Monday, June 1, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman provided a series of options for local school districts to consider as they figure out the best course of action going forward for 1.1 million youngsters in more than 2,000 school buildings.

Among the recommendations provided to Arizona schools and vetted by education, community and health officials:

Physical distancing of children, including partitions between desks and limited seating on school buses;

Closing communal areas like playgrounds and cafeterias, and serving individually plated or home-packed meals using disposable utensils and dishes;

Encouraging staff and students to stay home when sick and eliminating “perfect attendance” awards;

Screening students for symptoms, which may include temperature checks;

Staggered times for parents to drop off and pick up children;

Creating small class sizes “when possible.”

And when physical distancing does not work, the plan says schools should consider other strategies to limit the spread of disease including the use of cloth face masks, emphasizing hand-washing and sanitizing surfaces.

Still, the bottom line comes down to whether, even when implementing all of these strategies, it’s possible to keep students and staff safe. And that problem can be multiplied in younger age groups where it may be unrealistic to try to keep kids apart, which is why, even in the best of circumstances, children come home from school with head lice.