Nogales border agents arrested seven U.S. citizens over the weekend after officials say they attempted to smuggle narcotics through the Interstate 19 checkpoint.
Agents referred a shuttle van for routine inspection on Saturday, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. From three passengers, agents found a combined 12.2 ounces of methamphetamine.
The following day, agents inspected two more shuttle vans. A 17-year-old passenger from one van attempted to smuggle cocaine, the release says. A passenger in the other van was found with bags of fentanyl pills.
Later that same day, agents found another two passengers of a shuttle van with a combined 9.5 ounces of heroin, the release shows.
All seven people were arrested. It is not clear if the incidents are related. No further information has been released.