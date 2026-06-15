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An employee of a skydiving company was killed Saturday when he walked into a running propeller, Marana police said.

A Cessna 208 had just landed and was on a ramp when Eduardo Hernandez, 40, an employee at SkyDive Marana, 11700 W. Avra Valley Rd., walked into the propeller, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an initial report.

Despite lifesaving measures from police and firefighters, Hernandez died of his injuries, police said in a news release.

Police said there is no indication of foul play and it appears to have been an accident, police said.

The investigation continues.