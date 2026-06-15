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A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

In his plea agreement, Shams Khan Rehman, 31, admitted on June 8 to paying people to create videos and photos containing the sexual exploitation of several children under the age of 12, a news release from United States Attorney's Office in Arizona said.

Rehman also admitted to distributing the videos and photos to others through Snapchat, the release said.

Rehaman's sentencing is set for September 3. His charges carry a maximum 30 years in prison sentence, a fine up to $250,000 and lifetime supervised release.