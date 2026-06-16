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A 74-year-old man who was struck by a car on Tucson's north side in March has died from his injuries, Tucson police said.

On March 3, Nicholas Roy Irick was crossing North Stone Avenue at West Drachman Street against a green light when he was struck by a Pontiac Grand Prix that was headed south on Stone Avenue, police said in a news release.

Irick was taken a nearby hospital; the driver of the Pontiac was not injured, the release said.

On June 15, police were notified that Irick had died from his injuries, the release said.

The investigation continues.